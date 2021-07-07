Euphoria on streets of Rome as Italy head to Euro 2020 final

'Magic night' celebrations in towns and cities across Italy after victory against Spain.

There were widespread scenes of euphoria on the streets of Rome and other Italian cities last night after the Azzurri beat Spain in a penalty shoot-out to head into the Euro 2020 final this weekend.

The victory came following a nail-biting finish to the match in London's Wembley Stadium, after the teams ended extra time 1-1, with the winning penalty taken in grand style by Jorginho.

Celebrating in Palermo. Photo Palazzotto / La Repubblica.

Rome and other cities and towns across Italy erupted in a cacophony of cheers, car horns and fireworks, as delirious flag-waving fans took to the streets to celebrate the win.

Italian fans celebrate outside Wembley last night.

The Euro 2020 final, between Italy and the winner of the England-Denmark clash tonight, will be played in Wembley at 20.00 (local time) on Sunday 11 July. Cover photo Il Messaggero.
