Rome set to sizzle as Italy faces new heatwave

Level 2 heat warning in Rome and Lazio region for Wednesday 7 July.

Rome is braced for mid-week temperatures in the high 30s as the second heatwave of the summer sweeps across Italy, according to Meteo 3B weather forecasters.

Warm currents of air moving in from northern Africa are raising temperatures across Italy this week, with temperatures in the Lazio region around Rome to reach up to 37 degrees on Thursday.

The south of Italy can expect temperatures to go above 40 degrees before the weather cools down again at the weekend.

The city of Rome has published a Level 2 (orange) heat warning for Wednesday 7 July, with the elderly and children advised to take particular care.