Rome faces public transport strike on 12 July

Strike on Monday will involve ATAC public transport network.

Rome commuters face disruption to public transport services on Monday 12 July due to a 24-hour strike called by the Faisa Cisal trade union representing workers in the transportation sector.

The day-long strike action will affect ATAC's network of buses, trams, metro and light-rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Nord, but will not affect the Roma TPL bus services in the city suburbs.

Public transport in Rome will be at risk from 08.30 until 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service.

However services will be guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods in the morning and evening: until 08.30 and from 17.00 until 20.00.

Photo credit: Arsenie Krasnevsky / Shutterstock.com.
