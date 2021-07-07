Living descendants of Leonardo da Vinci identified in Tuscany
Fourteen direct descendants of Leonardo da Vinci indetified in Tuscany.New research, conducted in Italy by two Leonardo da Vinci experts, has identified fourteen directfourteen direct descendants of the Tuscan genius.
The results were published in “Human Evolution” magazine, and complete previous studies on the heirs of Leonardo da Vinci. A total of twenty one generations have been identified, starting from the family founder Michele da Vinci in 1331. Most of the descendants were located near the home town of Leonardo, Vinci, in Tuscany.
The discovery aims to identify Leonardo da Vinci’s DNA and allow researches to study some of the biological aspects of the life of the Mona Lisa painter. Elements such as health, aging process, left handedness and the extraordinary sight capacity of Leonardo could now be explained scientifically.