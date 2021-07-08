Euro 2020: Rome set to screen Italy-England final at Olympic Stadium

Stadio Olimpico could host 16,000 fans for Euro 2020 final.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has proposed screening the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at the city's Olympic Stadium on 11 July.

Raggi said she is in talks with the relevant authorities about the prospect of opening the stadium to the public, at 25 per cent of its capacity under Italy's covid-19 restrictions, in other words to around 16,000 people. 

"If the conditions are right, Romans will have the opportunity to watch Italy's match in the stadium," the mayor told reporters in Rome yesterday. News is expected later today.

Last night England beat Denmark 2-1 to set up a Euro 2020 final with Italy in London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.

The highly-anticipated match will be shown on giant screens at various oudoor locations around Rome including the Euro 2020 fan-zone in Piazza del Popolo and along Via dei Fori Imperiali.

There were scenes of euphoria on the streets of the capital and other Italian cities on Tuesday night when Italy beat Spain to secure a place in the final, with supporters hoping it will be a case of "Football's Coming Rome" this weekend.

