Italian president to attend Euro 2020 final in London

President Mattarella to fly to London for Italy-England game.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella is to attend the Italy-England final of the Euro 2020 football tournament at Wembley Stadium in London on 11 July, news agency ANSA reports, citing sources from the Quirinale.

Last night England beat Denmark 2-1 to set up a final with Italy who defeated Spain in a penalty shoot-out on Tuesday night, leading to euphoria on the streets of Rome.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday that up to 1,000 Italy fans will be allowed to travel to London for the game - reports Reuters - subject to strict conditions including quaratine for five days on their return.

Italian sporting newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the "objective is to have 15,000 Italian fans" at the Euro 2020 final however the exact numbers are expected to become clearer in the coming hours.

The much-anticipated clash between Italy and England will be played in Wembley at 20.00 (local time) on Sunday 11 July.