Covid: Italy to decide on lifting mask rules after Easter

Italy's obligation to wear masks indoors is due to end on 30 April.

Italian health minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday that the government would wait until after Easter to decide whether to extend the obligation to wear masks in indoor public spaces after 1 May.

Speranza, speaking at a talk organised by the RCS Academy, said that "the use of masks is and remains essential" in the battle against covid-19.

As it currently stands, Italy's obligation to wear masks in indoor public spaces, including schools and public transport, is due to expire on 30 April.

Speranza said however that a possible extension to the rules would be evaluated next week based on the "epidemiological situation".

"The state of emergency is over but the pandemic is not", Speranza said, describing masks as a "fundamental safeguard" against covid.

"We strongly recommend them on all occasions, even outdoors, where there is the possibility of gatherings", he added.

Italy ended its outdoor mask mandate on 11 February, and on 31 March the country exited the covid state of emergency after more than two years.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy (in English) see the health ministry websitePhoto credit: Federico Magonio / Shutterstock.com.

