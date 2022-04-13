Ukraine: 91 thousand refugees in Italy

Italy welcomes refugees from Ukraine in four regions

More than 91,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the war. Half are women, 48,817 according to official data, and there are almost 34,000 children. Most of them have arrived in four main regions of Italy: Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Lazio and Campania. The Head of the Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, has hypothesized the need for redistribution from these four regions should the numbers increase.

The destinations declared upon entry into Italy are mostly Milan, Rome, Naples and Bologna. The Italian government has provided for an increase in the number of places in the reception system, ensured by city districts and third sector entities, and forms of support for those who have found independent accommodation. For each Ukrainian citizen in possession of temporary protection there is also a contribution of 300 euros, and 150 euros for each minor.

According to Unicef, nearly two out of three Ukrainian children have had to leave their homes. About 4.8 million of Ukraine's 7.5 million children have fled their country or moved within it. Worldwide there are an estimated 90 million refugees. The report comes from Ansa, citing Father Camillo Ripamonti, president of Centro Astalli, who presented the 2022 Annual Report of the Jesuit Refugee Service.

186 children have died since the beginning of the war and 344 have been injured. This was updated Tuesday morning by the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office.

"We are extremely concerned about the increasing reports of sexual and other forms of gender-based violence. In Ukraine, we continue to face extremely difficult operating conditions. Ongoing hostilities prevent us from reaching those most in need in many areas of the country. We are also helping local authorities identify and register unaccompanied and separated children. We are providing families with humanitarian cash assistance and raising awareness to minimize the risks of IEDs," wrote Unicef's Manuel Fontaine.

Photo credit: M. Cantile / Shutterstock.com