Italy donates 45 fire engines to Ukraine

Italian fire engines arrive in Ukraine.

Firefighters in Ukraine have welcomed a convoy of 45 fire engines, donated from Italy as part of European efforts to assist the country following the Russian invasion.

The fire engines, which came from units all over Italy, were sent by train to Slovakia where local authorities escorted the emergency vehicles to Ukraine.

The convoy, which comprised 41 fire trucks, three special-use vehicles and one trailer, was offered by Italy via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The consignment of emergency equipment was accompanied by 15 Italian firefighters who instructed their Ukrainian colleagues in the machinery's use.