Italy hosts Eurovision 2022: All you need to know

Eurovision comes to Italy for third time in the event's 66-year history.

Italy is set to host its first Eurovision in 31 years, with final preparations underway in Turin, after Rome band Måneskin won last year's title in Rotterdam with Zitti e Buoni.

The 2022 edition of the annual song contest will be staged in the north Italian city over three nights - 10, 12 and 14 May - starting each night at 21.00.

Eurovision comes to Italy in 2022 thanks to Måneskin.

When will Eurovision 2022 take place?

The first round of semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 10 May, followed by the second round on Thursday 12 May, culminating in the Grand Final on Saturday 14 May.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 in Italy

The event will be broadcast live over the three nights on RAI 1, as well as on Rai Radio 2 and RaiPlay.

Who are the presenters?

There will be three hosts of Eurovision 2022, whose slogan is The Sound of Beauty: Lebanese-born British pop star Mika, Italian tv presenter Alessandro Cattelan and Italian singer Laura Pausini.

Eurovision 2022 presenters Mika, Laura Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan.

Where will Eurovision 2022 be held?

The venue is Turin's multipurpose Palasport Olimpico, also known as Pala Alpitour, which can seat 12,350 people and is the largest indoor sporting arena in Italy.

Turin, considered the favourite from the outset, beat Milan, Bologna, Pesaro and Rimini however Rome failed to make the shortlist of potential host cities.

Which countries will compete in Eurovision 2022?

A total of 40 countries will battle it out on the stage, designed by Francesca Montinaro, however Russia will not be competing after it was kicked out of the competition following the invasion of Ukraine.

The participating countries are:

Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the UK.

Who will represent Italy?

Mahmood & Blanco will represent Italy in Eurovision 2022 after winning the 72nd Sanremo Music Festival earlier this year with their song Brividi.

Mahmood (right) and Blanco (left) will represent Italy in Eurovision 2022.

Eurovision 2022 Grand Final

The Grand Final on 14 May will feature 10 countries from each of the two semi-finals as well as the pre-qualified Big-5 (Germany, France, Spain and UK) with a total of 25 countries competing for the prize.

Eurovision Village

The event's official festival area, Eurovision Village, is open to the public for free at Parco del Valentino, every day from 7-14 May. The venue will host live performances, DJ sets and special events in addition to screening the competition.

Past editions of Eurovision in Italy

The 1991 edition of Eurovision was held in Rome's Cinecittà Film Studios while the only other time that Italy hosted the contest, after Gigliola Cinquetti won in 1964, was at the Centro RAI in Naples.

Eurovision 2022 tickets and info