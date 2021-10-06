Mika to present the Eurovision in Italy?

Italy's Eurovision host city still yet to be announced.

Mika, the Lebanese-born British pop star, is rumoured to be the presenter for next year's Eurovision Song Contest which is to be held in Italy in May 2022.

The news - neither confirmed nor denied by Eurovision organisers - was announced by television personality Gabriele Corsi on Radio Deejay today, reports Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.

In recent weeks the tv presenter Alessandro Cattelan has also been touted for the role in addition to Mika who is best known for hits such as Relax, Take it Easy and Grace Kelly.

While social media in Italy is abuzz with Eurovision hype, the song contest organisers have still yet to reveal the host city for next year's event, despite promising to make the announcement by early September.

There are five Italian cities in the running - Milan, Turin, Bologna, Pesaro and Rimini - with the first two seen as the favourites.

Italy will host the event for the third time in the Eurovision's 66-year history, after Rome band Måneskin won the title in May with Zitti e Buoni.