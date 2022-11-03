Night of music in Rome museums on 19 November

Rome city museums stay open late for Musei in Musica 2022.

Musei in Musica returns to the capital on Saturday 19 November, with many of Rome's city museums staying open from 20.00 until 02.00 to host concerts and live performances, with a symbolic entry fee of €1.

In addition to the Capitoline Museums, Trajan's Markets and Palazzo Braschi, the event includes less-visited venues including Centrale Montemartini, Napoleonic Museum, Museo Carlo Bilotti, Giovanni Barracco Museum of Ancient Sculpture, the Zoology Museum and the municipal Gallery of Modern Art.

For full details see city website.

