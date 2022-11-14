13.1 C
Rome to establish Science Museum

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Museo della Scienza to be located in Flaminio area.

Rome has launched an international design competition to create a Museum of Science in the Flaminio district, the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced on Monday.

The Museo della Scienza will be located in the former military barracks on Via Guido Reni, near the MAXXI museum of 21st-century arts and the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone.

Gualtieri said that although Rome has dozens of scientific centres in museums, universities and research institutes, the city lacks a science hub, stressing that the Museo della Scienza would also be connected to other Italian and international science museums.

The winning design will be announced on 19 May, with the laying of the building's first stone in 2025 and the museum set to be inaugurated in 2027.

The total area of the Science Museum will be over 19,000 sqm (including green spaces, bathrooms and café), of which 9,000 sqm would be for various exhibition spaces and 1,100 sqm of research space.

The mayor said that Rome has "been waiting for decades" for this museum which "will be an exhibition hub for the scientific heritage of the city. A space for teaching, participation and involvement of citizens to discover the scientific activities of the city."

Giorgio Parisi, Nobel laureate and president of the scientific committee of the museum, said the new museum will have "the task of preserving and enhancing the memory of history and scientific progress."

For more details of the museum project see the city's website.

