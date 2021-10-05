Rome scientist Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize in Physics

Parisi is a professor at La Sapienza University in Rome.

Italian scientist Giorgio Parisi - together with Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Syukuro Manabe of the US and Japan - won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems.

The news, announced by the jury on Tuesday, paid tribute to Parisi "for his revolutionary contributions to the theory of disordered materials and random processes."

Parisi, 73, is a professor of Quantum Theories at Rome's La Sapienza University as well as being president of the Accademia dei Lincei.

Parisi is the 21st Italian to win the Nobel Prize since 1906, with previous recipients including neurobiologist Rita Levi-Montalcini, for Medicine, and playwright Dario Fo, for Literature.

The Nobel prize is worth about $1 million and is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

