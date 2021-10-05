Komen Race for the Cure returns to Rome

Race for the Cure raises awareness and funds for breast cancer.

The Komen Race for the Cure returns to the capital this weekend after missing a year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 edition will take place on the streets of central Rome on Sunday 10 October to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

This year, due to coronavirus protocols, the main event will take the form of a walk rather than a race, with participants leaving at staggered times to avoid overcrowding.

The sporting event is preceded by a three-day festival of health and fitness workshops, family activities and medical advice at the Race Village in the Circus Maximus from 7-9 October.

The money raised goes towards funding educational and early detection programmes to help fight breast cancer.

To participate in the event, which is open to men, women and children, just register in advance with a donation (minimum €15) and choose between the departure times available on the website.

By presenting the registration receipt, Race for the Cure participants can enjoy free access to state museums and archaeological sites, including the Colosseum, over the weekend.

Sunday's Race for the Cure walk begins at the Circus Maximus, passing through Piazza Venezia and past the Colosseum before finishing back at the starting point.

Full information about the Rome event, including how to donate and register, can be found on the Race for the Cure Italia website.