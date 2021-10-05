Komen Race for the Cure returns to Rome

Race for the Cure raises awareness and funds for breast cancer.

The Komen Race for the Cure returns to the capital this weekend after missing a year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 edition will take place on the streets of central Rome on Sunday 10 October to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

This year, due to coronavirus protocols, the main event will take the form of a walk rather than a race, with participants leaving at staggered times to avoid overcrowding.

The sporting event is preceded by a three-day festival of health and fitness workshops, family activities and medical advice at the Race Village in the Circus Maximus from 7-9 October.

The money raised goes towards funding educational and early detection programmes to help fight breast cancer.

To participate in the event, which is open to men, women and children, just register in advance with a donation (minimum €15) and choose between the departure times available on the website.

By presenting the registration receipt, Race for the Cure participants can enjoy free access to state museums and archaeological sites, including the Colosseum, over the weekend.

Sunday's Race for the Cure walk begins at the Circus Maximus, passing through Piazza Venezia and past the Colosseum before finishing back at the starting point.

Full information about the Rome event, including how to donate and register, can be found on the Race for the Cure Italia website.

General Info

Address Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Komen Race for the Cure returns to Rome

Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy steps closer to euthanasia referendum
Health

Italy steps closer to euthanasia referendum

Gemelli Hospital in Rome rated best in Italy
Health

Gemelli Hospital in Rome rated best in Italy

Death in Italy: Taffo, Italy's hilarious funeral service
Health

Death in Italy: Taffo, Italy's hilarious funeral service

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy
Health

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy

Italy: Doctors perform surgery on boy as piano played live in operating theatre
Health

Italy: Doctors perform surgery on boy as piano played live in operating theatre

Italy: Police use Lamborghini to transport kidney in record time
Health

Italy: Police use Lamborghini to transport kidney in record time

Rome: Give blood before going on summer holidays
Health

Rome: Give blood before going on summer holidays

Rome doctors separate Siamese twins joined at head
Health

Rome doctors separate Siamese twins joined at head

Italy: girl regains hearing with 3D-printed middle ear implant
Health

Italy: girl regains hearing with 3D-printed middle ear implant

Italy: woman makes stuffed olives during brain operation
Health

Italy: woman makes stuffed olives during brain operation

Pope Francis: Nurses are 'saints next door'
Health

Pope Francis: Nurses are 'saints next door'

A guide to the Italian Health care system and how it works
Health

A guide to the Italian Health care system and how it works

Italy honours its doctors with midday applause
Health

Italy honours its doctors with midday applause

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic
Health

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case
Health

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case