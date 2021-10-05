Rome city council elections: Rachele Mussolini gets the most votes

Benito Mussolini's granddaughter tops the polls among city councillors in Rome.

Rachele Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italy's fascist dictator, has received the most votes in Rome's local elections for the city council.

Standing as a councillor for the far-right Fratelli d'Italia (FdL) party, Mussolini had won 4,435 votes by Tuesday afternoon - with the count continuing - reports Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Elected a city councillor in 2016, on a civic list supporting FdL leader Giorgia Meloni, Mussolini ran in this election on an FdL ticket.

Named after the fascist dictator's first wife, Rachele is the daughter of actress Carla Maria Puccini and jazz pianist Romano Mussolini, the youngest son of Il Duce.

She is the half-sister of former far-right politician Alessandra Mussolini who left politics last year.

The vote for Rome mayor will move to a run-off between Roberto Gualtieri (centre-left) and Enrico Michetti (centre-right) on 17-18 October, with the outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi failing to get re-elected.