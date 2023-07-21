34.3 C
News Science

Rome unveils winning forest design for new Science Museum

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Museo della Scienza to be located in Flaminio area.

Rome unveiled plans for a new science museum in the capital on Thursday after the winning design was chosen by a jury chaired by the celebrated 'starchitect' Daniel Libeskind.

The winner of the international competition was Rome-based architectural firm ADAT Studio with its "Science Forest" design which incorporates nature and suspended spaces linked by glass walkways.

The Museo della Scienza will be located in the Flaminio area, in the former military barracks on Via Guido Reni, near the MAXXI art museum and Auditorium complex.

All going to plan, construction works on the €75 million project will begin in 2025, with the museum set to be inaugurated in 2027.

For more details about the project (in Italian) see the city's website.

