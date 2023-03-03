Daniel Libeskind to head jury for Rome science museum

Rome to create Museo della Scienza.

Daniel Libeskind, the celebrated Polish-American architect, is to chair a jury tasked with selecting the winning design for a new science museum in Rome.

Libeskind, who has designed major international projects including the World Trade Center in New York and the Jewish Museum in Berlin, will preside over an expert jury in Rome, the city announced this week.

Hailing him as a "giant of world architecture", Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said that when he offered Libeskind the role during a recent meeting at city hall he "did not expect to receive such an immediate and enthusiastic response".

#MuseodellaScienza È l’architetto Daniel Libeskind il nome scelto come presidente di giuria del concorso internazionale di progettazione per il Museo. Si tratta di uno degli architetti contemporanei più famosi al mondo.

Info https://t.co/XGdceDRv6e pic.twitter.com/C7SxYwXqBh — Roma (@Roma) March 3, 2023

Entries for the international design competition for Rome's science museum, which will be sited in the Flaminio area as part of a €75 million project, closed on 23 January.

The Museo della Scienza will be located in the former military barracks on Via Guido Reni, near the MAXXI museum of 21st-century arts and the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone.

The winning design will reportedly be announced on 19 May, with the laying of the building's first stone in 2025 and the museum set to be inaugurated in 2027.