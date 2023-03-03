11.8 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 03 March 2023
Italy's news in English
Rugby 1920x116
Rugby 1920x116
Rugby 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cindy McCain to head UN World Food Programme
News Humanitarian

Cindy McCain to head UN World Food Programme

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

McCain to succeed outgoing WFP director David Beasley.

Cindy McCain, currently the US ambassador and permanent representative to the UN Agencies in Rome, was appointed as executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday.

McCain, 68, will succeed the outgoing WFP executive director David Beasley once his term ends on 4 April, after six years at the helm of the Rome-based organisation.

In a tweet, Beasley hailed McCain's "extraordinary experience and leadership" which he said "will be critical as conflicts, climate shocks and hunger soar."

Her appointment was welcomed by the president of the WFP executive board, Artur Andrzej Pollok, ambassador and permanent representative of Poland, who said: “McCain takes over as head of the World Food Programme at a moment when the world confronts the most serious food security crisis in modern history and this leadership role has never been more important."

"I am ready to roll up my sleeves and spend time both in Rome and in the field" - McCain said - "deepening my understanding of WFP’s vital work, and making sure it continues to grow to meet the needs of a hungry world."

The diplomat, widow of the former American senator John McCain who died in 2018, is a long-time ally of US president Joe Biden.

WFP is the largest humanitarian organisation in the world that provides food assistance to people recovering from conflicts and disasters, as well as those suffering the impacts of climate change.

The recipient of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger, WFP is one of a trio of UN agencies based in Rome along with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Roccoforte 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Rugby 1400x360

More like this
Related

Humanitarian

Italy's president pays respects to victims of migrant boat wreck

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Humanitarian

Italy in standoff with migrant rescue ship

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Humanitarian

From empathy to action: Rome student reflects on his arc as an activist

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Humanitarian

Italy gives refuge to Syrian father and limbless son in famed photo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Humanitarian

Italy to airlift 500 Afghan refugees to Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Humanitarian

Afghan Girl: Italy gives safe haven to Sharbat Gula

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Humanitarian

Afghan refugee gives birth in Rome after airlift to Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Humanitarian

Italy continues to airlift Afghan refugees to Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -