News Humanitarian

Italy offers medical care to wounded children from Gaza

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italian hospitals to give medical treatment to more than 100 Palestinian children.

The first group of sick or wounded children from war-torn Gaza arrived in Rome on Monday night as part of a major humanitarian effort to offer medical treatment to more than 100 Palestinian children in Italian hospitals.

The group of 11 children accompanied by family members arrived on an Italian air force plane at Ciampino airport where they were welcomed by Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani and the Vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, Fra Ibrahim Faltas.

With the exception of one little girl with an underlying illness, all will be treated for injuries sustained during the Israeli bombing of Gaza, state broadcaster RAI reports.

"Last night in Ciampino I welcomed with emotion 11 Palestinian children who will be treated in Italian hospitals" - Tajani wrote on social media - "The Government confirms its maximum commitment to humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population."

The humanitarian project, co-ordinated by the Vicar of the Custody of the Holy Land, involved complex negotiations between the governments of Italy, Israel, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority.

The patients will receive medical treatment at paediatric hospitals across Italy, including the Bambino Gesù in Rome, the Gaslini in Genova and the Meyer in Florence.

Other groups of wounded and sick Palestinian children are due to arrive in Italy in the coming days on board the Italian navy ship, the Vulcano, which is equipped with a hospital and operating theatres.

Welcoming the patients at Ciampino on Monday, Tajani paid tribute to all those involved in the humanitarian project, recalling that a Palestinian woman who gave birth aboard the Vulcano on Christmas Eve decided to name her child "Italia".

Photo Antonio Tajani - X

