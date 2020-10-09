Rome: UN World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

WFP wins prize for efforts to combat hunger.

The Rome-based United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger.

WFP has acted "as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict" said the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The 101st winner of the prize, worth about $1 million, was announced today at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

"The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world," said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, as she revealed the winner.

"In the face of the pandemic, the World Food Programme has demonstrated an impressive ability to intensify its efforts," said Reiss-Andersen.

Founded in 1961, WFP is the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. Its headquarters is located in the south-west Rome suburb of Magliana.

 

Via Cesare Giulio Viola, 68, 00148 Roma RM, Italy

