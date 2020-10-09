Italy tops 5,000 daily covid-19 cases for first time since March
Italy's covid-19 contagion curve continues to rise.Italy registered 5,372 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, the health ministry announced on 9 October, the first time that the nation has exceeded 5,000 cases in a single day since the end of March.
The latest figures - up from 4,458 new cases on 8 October - come amid a sharp rise in Italy's contagion curve over the last week.
Italy registered 28 covid-related deaths on 9 October, compared to 22 the day before, with over 129,000 swab tests taken in a single day, reports Italian news agency ANSA.
There are currently 70,110 people known to be positive for covid-19 in Italy, with 387 coronavirus patients now in intensive care, up 29 from the day before.
The last time Italy registered more than 5,000 cases in a day was on 29 March, according to Reuters, with 5,217 infections and 756 deaths.
Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.