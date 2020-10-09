Rome: Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible under fire for filming in hospital with covid-19 patients

Rome hospital "under siege" by Mission Impossible film crew.

Tom Cruise and the producers of Mission Impossible are making negative headlines in Rome for filming scenes in a hospital treating patients for covid-19.

Staff at the Policlinico Umberto I have complained of "chaos" in the hospital which is "under siege" by movie crews and film trucks, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Film crew workers are "scattered all over the hospital, even among the stretchers with the sick and covid-19 patients, who are about 140," a health worker told La Repubblica.

Filming is happening about ten metres away from the lift strictly reserved for coronavirus patients, reports Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Families of patients have complained about the "unacceptable" situation while trade unions representing hospital staff have called on the Lazio Region to intervene immediately, according to La Repubblica.

There are reportedly more than 100 bodyguards on duty, in addition to the film crews, with the situation not helped by fans outside the hospital seeking to get a selfie with the film's stars, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell.

Filming began earlier this week in various locations around Rome, with the movie project set to generate more than €18 million for the capital.

