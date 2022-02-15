Italy's Nobel Prize winner Parisi has asteroid named after him

Rome scientist "moved and excited" by the honour.

An asteroid has been named after Italy's Nobel Prize winning scientist Giorgio Parisi who said he is "moved and excited" at the news.

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) approved the name after a proposal from the CCAF astronomy club in Farra d'Isonzo, a town in the north Italian region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

The newly-christened Parisi Asteroid (15803) was discovered on 7 February 1994.

"Never in my life would I have imagined having an asteroid with my name on it" - said Giorgio Parisi - "I will consider it a constant reminder of the commitment necessary to consolidate scientific culture in our country".

Last October the 73-year-old Parisi - together with scientists Klaus Hasselmann and Syukuro Manabe - won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems.

