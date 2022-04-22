Rome reopens Planetarium after eight years
Planetario di Roma returns with new cutting-edge technology.
Rome's Planetarium, which offers visitors an immersive astronomical experience, reopens to the public on Friday 22 April after being closed for the last eight years.
The Planetario, housed in the Museum of Roman Civilisation in the EUR district, was inaugurated by Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri on Thursday as part of events to celebrate the capital's 2,775th birthday.
The newly-reopened planetarium is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a programme of interactive experiences for visitors of all ages.
The old optical projector has been replaced by the high-tech "Sky Explorer" offering 4K video resolution "capable of reconstructing the surface of the Earth, Moon and Mars with extreme realism", as well as glimpses of distant galaxies.
Piazza Giovanni Agnelli, 10, 00144 Roma RM, Italy