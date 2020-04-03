Supermoon over Rome: brightest full moon of 2020

Watch the 'pink' supermoon rise over the Eternal City in live webcast.

A supermoon - the biggest and brightest moon of 2020 - will be visible over Italy on the night of 7 April.

Compared to standard full moons, supermoons can appear between seven and 14 per cent larger and up to 30 per cent brighter, despite being 356,000 kilometres away.

This year, due to Italy's lockdown, people will be unable to go to the traditional vantage points, such as the Gianicolo or Monte Mario, but don't fear as the rising moon can be watched live online.

The Virtual Telescope, a free webcast, will show the moon as it rises above the Rome skyline. The online webcast will begin at 17.00 on 7 April 2020.

What is a supermoon?

Supermoon is not an astronomical term. It was coined in 1979 by astrologer Richard Nolle and has since become used widely by the media.

Astronomers would call the phenomenon a perigean full moon. This means a full moon occurring near or at the time when the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

Photo The Virtual Telescope