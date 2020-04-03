Earthquake near Rome

Mild earthquake felt in north-east Rome in early hours of 3 April.

A 3-magnitude earthquake was registered about 30 kilometres east of the capital, near the town of Tivoli, in the early hours of Friday 3 April.

The earthquake occurred at 02.12 but despite the hour there were numerous reports about it on social media in the capital, where the quake was felt clearly by many residents in the north-eastern suburbs.

The earthquake's epicentre was in the area between Marcellina and S. Polo dei Cavalieri, and it occurred at a depth of 16 kilometres, according to the Rome-based National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The earthquake was relatively mild however and there are no reports of injury or structural damage.

For full details see INGV website.

General Info

Address Marcellina, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Earthquake near Rome

Marcellina, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
