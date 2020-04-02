Coronavirus in Italy: 760 dead in one day due to the infection

There are a total of 83,049 coronavirus patients in Italy, with an increase compared to yesterday of 2,477 people.

On Wednesday the number of cases increased by 2,937. The total number of infected people - including victims and cured - is 115,242.

18,278 people recovered in Italy after contracting the coronavirus, 1,431 more than yesterday.

Yesterday the increase of people that had recovered from the coronavirus infection was 1,118.

13,915 people have died in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic. If compared to yesterday, the increase is of 760 people. On Wednesday the increase had been slightly lower: 727.

All of the data above was provided by Civil Protection during a press conference this evening.

Positive news comes from the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, where 197 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized. Of these, 24 need respiratory support, whilst a total of 180 patients have instead been discharged.
