Romans fill trolleys with food for families in need

Caritas seeks acts of kindness to help Rome families in need during crisis.

Rome charity Caritas is helping families who can't make ends meet as a result of the economic fallout from the Coronavirus lockdown by providing them with free food items donated by Romans.

The Caritas volunteers work all year round to help the city's homeless people and families in financial difficulty, however the recent surge in demand due to the Covid-19 crisis has put the diocesan charity under pressure.

Here's how you can help. Caritas is organising an initiative called Carrello Sospeso, based on the Neapolitan tradition of the caffè sospeso, an anonymous act of generosity in which the customer pays for an additional coffee to be enjoyed later by a stranger who cannot afford it.

Shoppers in Rome are asked to purchase one or more long-life food items (such as pasta and tinned goods, as well as baby food and nappies) and put them into the 'Carrello Sospeso', at the exit of participating Emmepiù supermarkets.

Caritas volunteers will then collect the food at closing time and distribute it to those in need from the charity's headquarters on Via Casilina Vecchia.

For details of how to purchase food online for donation to those in need in Rome, see Caritas website.

General Info

Address Via Casilina Vecchia, 19, 00182 Roma RM, Italy
Website http://www.caritasroma.it/

View on Map

