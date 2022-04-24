Tourist crashes drone into Rome landmark

Tourist loses control of drone in Piazza Venezia.

Italian police sanctioned a tourist who crashed his drone into the roof of Palazzo Venezia in the heart of Rome on Saturday.

The tourist, a 39-year-old man from Argentina, had been piloting the drone without permission in Piazza Venezia when he lost control of the device.

Security guards recovered the drone after it crashed into the roof of the 15th-century building from whose balcony Mussolini delivered many of his most notable speeches.

Carabinieri seized the device and reported the tourist for failure to comply with the no-fly zone in force in Rome, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

In 2020 a Polish tourist crashed his drone inside the Colosseum, after being told not to fly it, while last week two Mexican tourists crashed their drone into the Leaning Tower of Pisa.