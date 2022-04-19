Italy: Tourists hit Leaning Tower of Pisa with drone

Drone crash did not cause damage to Tuscan landmark.

Two Mexican tourists were fined after they crashed their drone into the Leaning Tower of Pisa on Sunday evening.

The pair, a brother and sister aged 18 and 26, were sanctioned by police for violating the no-fly zone in force in the area around the landmark.

Police also seized the drone, RAI News reports, however the impact of the crash did not cause any damage to the monument or its visitors.

Photo credit: Kanuman / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Leaning Tower of Pisa, Pisa, Province of Pisa, Italy

View on Map

Italy: Tourists hit Leaning Tower of Pisa with drone

Leaning Tower of Pisa, Pisa, Province of Pisa, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76788
Previous article Rome Metro B subway to close early from 19 April to 4 June

RELATED ARTICLES

What does traveling to Italy look like in 2022
Tourism

What does traveling to Italy look like in 2022

Italy: US tourists climb into Colosseum at night to drink beer
Tourism

Italy: US tourists climb into Colosseum at night to drink beer

Rome police fine tourists for late night dip in Bernini fountain
Tourism

Rome police fine tourists for late night dip in Bernini fountain

Tourists fined for bathing in historic Rome fountain
Tourism

Tourists fined for bathing in historic Rome fountain

Pompeii to open Roman 'fast food' diner to visitors
Tourism

Pompeii to open Roman 'fast food' diner to visitors

Rome's Colosseum welcomes up to 8,000 tourists a day
Tourism

Rome's Colosseum welcomes up to 8,000 tourists a day

Capri: Bus plunges off road and crashes onto beach
Tourism

Capri: Bus plunges off road and crashes onto beach

Italy eyes underwater tourism after discovery of 40 shipwrecks
Tourism

Italy eyes underwater tourism after discovery of 40 shipwrecks

Rome Fiumicino airport welcomes back tourists with Leonardo da Vinci mural
Tourism

Rome Fiumicino airport welcomes back tourists with Leonardo da Vinci mural

Florence Uffizi sends masterpieces to villages around Tuscany
Tourism

Florence Uffizi sends masterpieces to villages around Tuscany

The future of Italy's tourism industry
Tourism

The future of Italy's tourism industry

Italy's new tourism ministry to restart sector left reeling by covid-19
Tourism

Italy's new tourism ministry to restart sector left reeling by covid-19

Sorry Italy: Tourists return looted treasures
Tourism

Sorry Italy: Tourists return looted treasures

A new bike trail will allow cyclists to circle Italy's Lake Bracciano
Tourism

A new bike trail will allow cyclists to circle Italy's Lake Bracciano

Rome unveils plan to ferry tourists up and down river Tiber on electric boats
Tourism

Rome unveils plan to ferry tourists up and down river Tiber on electric boats