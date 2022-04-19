Italy: Tourists hit Leaning Tower of Pisa with drone

Drone crash did not cause damage to Tuscan landmark.

Two Mexican tourists were fined after they crashed their drone into the Leaning Tower of Pisa on Sunday evening.

The pair, a brother and sister aged 18 and 26, were sanctioned by police for violating the no-fly zone in force in the area around the landmark.

Police also seized the drone, RAI News reports, however the impact of the crash did not cause any damage to the monument or its visitors.

Photo credit: Kanuman / Shutterstock.com.