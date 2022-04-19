Italy: Tourists hit Leaning Tower of Pisa with drone
Drone crash did not cause damage to Tuscan landmark.
Two Mexican tourists were fined after they crashed their drone into the Leaning Tower of Pisa on Sunday evening.
The pair, a brother and sister aged 18 and 26, were sanctioned by police for violating the no-fly zone in force in the area around the landmark.
Police also seized the drone, RAI News reports, however the impact of the crash did not cause any damage to the monument or its visitors.
Photo credit: Kanuman / Shutterstock.com.
General Info
Address Leaning Tower of Pisa, Pisa, Province of Pisa, Italy
View on Map
Italy: Tourists hit Leaning Tower of Pisa with drone
Leaning Tower of Pisa, Pisa, Province of Pisa, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Cornell in Rome is searching for a full-time Office Assistant to supplement our current staff of two. Position description and instructions on the application process: https://cor...
Computer Science graduated and 17 years experienced programmer teach you the basis of using computer.
Trainer with several years of experience: if you want to train open air or at your place call me.
Discover all the benefits that a circulatory massage with oil can give to your body: relaxation, better blood circulation, anti cellulite. These are some of the benefits that const...