Rome Metro B subway to close early from April to June

Rome commuters face disruption on Metro B for almost two months.

Rome's Metro B is to close at 21.00 every night between Castro Pretorio and Laurentina, from 19 April to 4 June, to allow for maintenance works linking the subway to the new Metro C station at the Colosseum.

The MB shuttle buses will substitute the metro service from 21.00-23.00 on weekdays and until 01.30 on Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition, the section between Castro Pretorio and Laurentina will be closed completely at weekends in May, reports Rome online newspaper RomaToday.

During the weekend closures in May, the MB shuttle service will be active on Saturdays from 05.30 to 01.30 and on Sundays from 05.30 to 23.30.

RomaToday reports that Metro B will be fully functioning on five days: 24-25 April (Festa della Liberazione), 30 April-1 May (Festa dei lavoratori) and 2 June (Festa della Repubblica).

For the duration of the works, metro services on the Castro Pretorio-Rebibbia and Castro Pretorio-Jonio sections will operate as normal.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported in February that Rome's Metro A line is also set to close at 21.00 for 18 months, starting from June, to facilitate works.

Photo credit: Karl Allen Lugmayer / Shutterstock.com.