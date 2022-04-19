Burger King opens near Vatican Museums in Rome

BK opens in former bookshop originally destined for Starbucks.

Burger King, the American multinational chain of hamburger fast food outlets, has opened a new branch in Rome near St Peter's and the Vatican Museums.

The fast food chain launched its new outlet in the long-closed Maraldi bookshop on Via dei Bastioni di Michelangelo, near Piazza Risorgimento, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

In 2020 the site had been destined to host the first Starbucks in Rome, according to rumour, but this plan fell through due to the covid pandemic and in the end the American coffee chain launched in Castel Romano earlier this month.

The new Burger King is well placed for the tourist market, located 350 metres from the entrance to the Vatican Museums and 450 metres from the colonnade of St Peter's, La Repubblica reports.

Burger King recently closed another outlet in the vicinity, on Via Candia.

Photo credit: Sorbis / Shutterstock.com.

