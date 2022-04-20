Venice to launch booking system for tourists this summer

Venice to charge tourists entry fee from 2023.

Tourists travelling to Venice will have to reserve their visits to the city's historic centre from this summer, the mayor Luigi Brugnaro announced on Monday.

"Tourism starts again", tweeted the mayor, as crowds of tourists thronged the canal city over the Easter weekend, peaking at 160,000 visitors on Saturday.

Brugnaro described the move as "the right way" to manage the city's tourism better, stating: "We will be the first in the world [to introduce] this difficult experiment."

The new booking system will come into effect this summer and in 2023 Venice will introduce an entry fee for day-tripper tourists arriving in the lagoon city.

Venice has decided to postpone the contentious entry fee system "given the two years of pandemic and suffering" for those in the hospitality industry - tourism councillor Simone Venturini told Corriere del Veneto newspaper on Tuesday - "We will use the next few months to fine-tune the booking platform."

The reservation system would require tourists to book online their visit to the city where, on arrival, they would enter via electronic turnstile gates at key access points, such as at the train station and St Mark's Square.

Local residents would be exempt from the booking system but not those coming from the surrounding Veneto region who would not, however, be required to pay any entry fee.

The reservation site along with details about how it will work are set to be presented in the coming weeks, Corriere del Veneto reports. It will start on an "experimental basis", said Venturini, who added that "adjustments and additions" would be required.

The system will automatically register residents and tourists staying in hotel accommodation but other visitors will have to enter their information on the booking website, reports the Corriere.

The entry fee proposal was first raised a few years ago by Mayor Brugnaro who said the system would tackle over-crowding and "hit-and-run" tourism.

Figures have not been finalised however before the covid pandemic the city council said that it planned to levy the entry fee, which would vary initially from a €3 standard daily rate to €6 on busier days, rising to €10 in the peak summer season.

The plan remains a source of contention among those living and working in Venice.

As Italian newspaper La Stampa put it last year, supporters of the proposal say it would treat Venice with the respect associated with a museum, while critics say it would turn the lagoon city into a theme park.

Photo credit: Stanislav Samoylik / Shutterstock.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Tourists hit Leaning Tower of Pisa with drone
Tourism

Italy: Tourists hit Leaning Tower of Pisa with drone

What does traveling to Italy look like in 2022
Tourism

What does traveling to Italy look like in 2022

Italy: US tourists climb into Colosseum at night to drink beer
Tourism

Italy: US tourists climb into Colosseum at night to drink beer

Rome police fine tourists for late night dip in Bernini fountain
Tourism

Rome police fine tourists for late night dip in Bernini fountain

Tourists fined for bathing in historic Rome fountain
Tourism

Tourists fined for bathing in historic Rome fountain

Pompeii to open Roman 'fast food' diner to visitors
Tourism

Pompeii to open Roman 'fast food' diner to visitors

Rome's Colosseum welcomes up to 8,000 tourists a day
Tourism

Rome's Colosseum welcomes up to 8,000 tourists a day

Capri: Bus plunges off road and crashes onto beach
Tourism

Capri: Bus plunges off road and crashes onto beach

Italy eyes underwater tourism after discovery of 40 shipwrecks
Tourism

Italy eyes underwater tourism after discovery of 40 shipwrecks

Rome Fiumicino airport welcomes back tourists with Leonardo da Vinci mural
Tourism

Rome Fiumicino airport welcomes back tourists with Leonardo da Vinci mural

Florence Uffizi sends masterpieces to villages around Tuscany
Tourism

Florence Uffizi sends masterpieces to villages around Tuscany

The future of Italy's tourism industry
Tourism

The future of Italy's tourism industry

Italy's new tourism ministry to restart sector left reeling by covid-19
Tourism

Italy's new tourism ministry to restart sector left reeling by covid-19

Sorry Italy: Tourists return looted treasures
Tourism

Sorry Italy: Tourists return looted treasures

A new bike trail will allow cyclists to circle Italy's Lake Bracciano
Tourism

A new bike trail will allow cyclists to circle Italy's Lake Bracciano