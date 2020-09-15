Rome: Tourist crashes drone inside Colosseum

Tourist crashes drone in Colosseum after being told he wasn't allowed to fly device.

A 40-year-old Polish tourist landed himself in trouble with Rome police after crashing his drone inside the Colosseum, where the flying of drones is expressly prohibited.

The tourist had been warned on entry to the Colosseum that under no circumstances was he to operate the machine inside the ancient amphitheatre.

However he chose to disregard the warning and flew the drone anyway, reports Rome daily newspaper Il Messaggero.

The tourist reportedly lost control of his drone within seconds, with the device crashing into a set of steps inside the World Heritage Site.

Luckily the impact did not cause any damage to the monument or its visitors, while the tourist was reported by police for failure to comply with the no-fly zone in force in the capital.

Photo credit: Evgenii Iaroshevskii / Shutterstock.com.