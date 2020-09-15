Covid-19 in Italy: Rome's ancient ruins host open-air school lessons

Outdoor lessons on the Palatine Hill solves covid-19 distancing problems as Italy's schools reopen after six months.

School children in Rome could soon swap the classroom for open-air lessons in the Roman Forum and on the Palatine Hill, as Italy's schools reopen following a six-month closure due to covid-19.

The unique outdoor education initiative is the result of an agreement reached between local city authorities and Parco Colosseo, the archaeological park incorporating the Colosseum, Roman Forum, Palatine Hill and Domus Aurea.

The novel educational experience follows a successful summer camp season organised by Parco Colosseo, involving 360 children aged 4-12, who immersed themselves in play and education among the ruins of ancient Rome.

Parco Colosseo director Alfonsina Russo says she hopes that schools will discover that the "Curia Julia at the Roman Forum or the Farnesiani Gardens on the Palatine Hill provide the ideal context to "touch" history and learn about the roots of the Western world."

"Learning, immersed in culture, will combine health, well-being and beauty in a virtuous circuit that is fundamental for the growth of children," Russo told AgCult.

On the morning of 14 September, students from a local primary school were the first to avail of the unique opportunity which is open to all schools in the greater area around the Colosseum archaeological park.

Reservations by schools can be made at pa-colosseo.didattica@beniculturali.it from Monday to Thursday. The calendar for the following weeks will be updated every Friday. For information tel. 0669984637.