Covid-19 in Italy: Rome's ancient ruins host open-air school lessons

Outdoor lessons on the Palatine Hill solves covid-19 distancing problems as Italy's schools reopen after six months.

School children in Rome could soon swap the classroom for open-air lessons in the Roman Forum and on the Palatine Hill, as Italy's schools reopen following a six-month closure due to covid-19.

The unique outdoor education initiative is the result of an agreement reached between local city authorities and Parco Colosseo, the archaeological park incorporating the Colosseum, Roman Forum, Palatine Hill and Domus Aurea.

The novel educational experience follows a successful summer camp season organised by Parco Colosseo, involving 360 children aged 4-12, who immersed themselves in play and education among the ruins of ancient Rome.

Parco Colosseo director Alfonsina Russo says she hopes that schools will discover that the "Curia Julia at the Roman Forum or the Farnesiani Gardens on the Palatine Hill provide the ideal context to "touch" history and learn about the roots of the Western world."

"Learning, immersed in culture, will combine health, well-being and beauty in a virtuous circuit that is fundamental for the growth of children," Russo told AgCult.

On the morning of 14 September, students from a local primary school were the first to avail of the unique opportunity which is open to all schools in the greater area around the Colosseum archaeological park.

Reservations by schools can be made at pa-colosseo.didattica@beniculturali.it from Monday to Thursday. The calendar for the following weeks will be updated every Friday. For information tel. 0669984637.

General Info

Address Piazza S. Maria Nova, 53, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome's ancient ruins host open-air school lessons

Piazza S. Maria Nova, 53, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

What happens when a child gets sick at school this fall?
Coronavirus in Italy

What happens when a child gets sick at school this fall?

Italy: School bells ring for first time in six months
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: School bells ring for first time in six months

Covid-19: Italy reopens schools as 13,000 staff test positive
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy reopens schools as 13,000 staff test positive

Covid-19 in Italy: rapid tests for all passengers on Rome-Milan flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: rapid tests for all passengers on Rome-Milan flights

Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection
Coronavirus in Italy

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection

Covid-19 in Italy: 7 out of 10 parents worried about return to school
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 7 out of 10 parents worried about return to school

Covid-19: Italy’s schools could face teacher shortage
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s schools could face teacher shortage

Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for covid-19.
Coronavirus in Italy

Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for covid-19.

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome airport offers drive-in tests
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome airport offers drive-in tests

Covid-19: Italy's schools reopen with new rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's schools reopen with new rules