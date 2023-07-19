36.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 19 July 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces local public transport strike on Monday 24 July
News Transport

Italy faces local public transport strike on Monday 24 July

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect local transport services in cities across Italy.

Commuters in Rome and other cities in Italy face disruption to local public transport services due to a national four-hour strike on Monday 24 July.

The industrial action has been called by the USB trade union and will affect bus, metro and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike is set to affect ATAC, Cotral and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 12.30, according to the Roma Mobilità website.

USB said the strike is in response to a range of disputes including renewal of the national collective labour agreement as well as pay and safety in the workplace.

The scheduled industrial action comes after two recent strikes caused widespread disruption to train services and airports in Italy.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Phuong D. Nguyen / Shutterstock.com.

Haavas H2 724 x 450 ITA
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Haavas H3 - 320 x 480 ITA

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Transport

Rome's Ponte di Ferro to close for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 7 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy to crack down on drink and drug driving

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome starts work on Metro C station in Piazza Venezia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national general strike on Friday 26 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Air travellers in Italy face flight delays on 3 May due to strikes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Tuesday 2 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome bike path to link Pyramid to Basilica of St Paul's Outside the Walls

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -