Italy faces local public transport strike on Monday 24 July

Strike to affect local transport services in cities across Italy.

Commuters in Rome and other cities in Italy face disruption to local public transport services due to a national four-hour strike on Monday 24 July.

The industrial action has been called by the USB trade union and will affect bus, metro and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike is set to affect ATAC, Cotral and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 12.30, according to the Roma Mobilità website.

USB said the strike is in response to a range of disputes including renewal of the national collective labour agreement as well as pay and safety in the workplace.

The scheduled industrial action comes after two recent strikes caused widespread disruption to train services and airports in Italy.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Phuong D. Nguyen / Shutterstock.com.