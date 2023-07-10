Italy faces train and airport strikes on 13 and 15 July

Rail strike on Thursday to be followed by airport strike on Saturday.

Travellers in Italy face major disruption this week due to two nationwide public transport strikes affecting train services and airports, on 13 and 15 July, trade unions have announced.

The first strike, involving rail workers employed by Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord, is scheduled from 03.00 on Thursday 13 July to 02.00 on Friday 14 July.

The 23-hour strike action, called by unions representing railway staff, is set to cause cancellations and delays to Frecce, Intercity and regional trains.

Trenitalia services on Thursday will be guaranteed however during the busiest commuter times (from 06.00 to 09.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00).

For details of the strikes and guaranteed train services see the websites of Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord.

On Saturday 15 July it is the turn of airport ground staff, with baggage handling and check-in services scheduled to stop for eight hours, from 10.00 until 18.00.

The industrial action has been called by airport workers in protest over a failure to renew their contract which expired six years ago.

Also on Saturday 15 July, pilots with Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights, and pilots and flight attendants employed by Vueling, are set to go on strike.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC assures travellers that flights are guaranteed during strikes from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.

Photo credit: REPORT / Shutterstock.com.