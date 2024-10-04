Rome reopens Spagna metro station after makeover

Works to continue in subway station until end of November.

Rome reopened the central Spagna subway station on the Metro A line on Friday after an 80-day closure for major renovation works ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

The first phase of "restyling" works carried out over the last two and a half months included the rebuilding of platform walls, waterproofing, replacing floor surfaces and restoring mosaics.

Renovation work will continue at Spagna until the end of November, with municipal public transport company ATAC asking commuters for their patience.

Works will continue at Spagna until the end of November.

The next phase of works, which will take place while the station is open, will involve cleaning ceilings and walls, installing a new ticket office and adding greenery to the external façade.

Meanwhile another Metro A station, Furio Camillo, is currently closed for works and is scheduled to reopen on 7 November, while works are also ongoing at Cipro, the metro stop serving the Vatican Museums, which remains open to commuters.

#MetroA: venerdì 4 ottobre riapre, come da programma, la stazione #Spagna. Conclusa la prima fase dei lavori di restyling durata 80 giorni. Eliminate le infiltrazioni in banchina e cambiati i pavimenti con evidente impatto estetico e funzionale.



Info https://t.co/rFxjDTRrzk pic.twitter.com/ZSbFrYrsMk — Roma (@Roma) October 3, 2024

Rome's Metro A line continues to close early for maintenance works from Sunday until Thursday, with the subway route served by buses after 21.00. Metro A stays open until 01.30 on Friday and Saturday nights.

The capital's entire tram network has been replaced temporarily by buses, until 3 November, to facilitate a major redevelopment of the Porta Maggiore tram depot.

The reopening of the Spagna metro station comes the day before a 24-hour public transport strike, affecting Rome's subways and buses from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service.