21 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 03 October 2024
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy transport minister blames Rome train chaos on a nail
News Travel

Italy transport minister blames Rome train chaos on a nail

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italian railway infrastructure manager RFI suspends contract with private company blamed for bringing Rome's rail network to its knees.

Italy's transport minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday blamed a private company for causing the power outage that resulted in train chaos in Rome and across the country earlier that day.Commuters and tourists faced delays of up to four hours after a blackout between Termini and Tiburtina railway stations paralysed the capital's rail network and led to the cancellation of more than 100 trains.

The delays affected regional trains across the Lazio region, including to Rome's Fiumicino airport, as well as high-speed services to Milan, Naples and Turin, leaving thousands of people stranded.

Salvini told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that the blackout had been caused by a worker from a private firm hammering "a nail into a cable" at "three o'clock in the morning".

"It is not possible that a mistake by a private company can stop half of Italy", Salvini said, adding that he wanted "the name, surname and tax code of the person who ruined the day for thousands of Italians who were stranded from north to south."

Salvini, who earlier on Wednesday faced calls from the opposition to resign, came in for renewed criticism for his explanation about how the capital's rail system was brought to its knees, amid claims that he used the private firm as a scapegoat.

On Wednesday evening, the Italian railway infrastructure manager RFI said it had suspended the contract with the company in question.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Travel

Italy transport minister under fire for Rome train chaos

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Strikes in Italy to affect air travel, trains and local public transport in October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy airports face strike action on 24 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Ryanair seeks more flights for Rome Ciampino for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport express train to run later at night

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy launches passport services in Rome post offices

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

New ÖBB Nightjet train links Rome with Munich and Vienna

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces nationwide train strike on Sunday 8 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -