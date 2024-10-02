23.6 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 02 October 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy transport minister under fire for Rome train chaos
News Travel

Italy transport minister under fire for Rome train chaos

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome rail chaos leads to train cancellations and delays across Italy.

Italy's transport minister Matteo Salvini faced heavy criticism on Wednesday after the suspension of rail traffic between two of Rome's main train stations led to travel chaos.

Train services were suspended between Termini and Tiburtina for several hours on Wednesday morning due to a "rare fault" in the power supply line, the Italian railway infrastructure manager RFI said in a statement.

The rail chaos caused massive inconvenience for train travellers in Rome and across the country - including on high-speed services to Milan, Naples and Turin - with more than 100 train cancellations and delays of up to four hours.

Exasperated commuters posted pictures on social media of blank travel timetables in Termini and Tiburtina stations, amid a sea of online anger, despair and irony.

Much of the rage was directed at Salvini, with many commentators noting that he preferred to post about Festa dei Nonni - Grandparents' Day - instead of addressing the travel chaos in the Italian capital.

"This government makes Italy travel with at least an hour of delay, every day", stated Elly Schlein, leader of the opposition centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) party.

"Minister Salvini deals with everything except the transport emergency while under his leadership the duration of line interruptions increases year after year and the ones who pay the highest price are the passengers", Schlein said, adding: "Today's fault is just the umpteenth page of the daily odyssey that those who travel by train experience every day".

Nicola Fratoianni, leader of the left-wing Sinistra Italiana, wrote on Facebook: "There is a minister who continues to blather on about everything, but he clearly doesn't do the job for which the ministry was assigned to him. Salvini should go home for incompetence and stop causing damage".

Photo: REPORT / Shutterstock.com.

Taco 724 x 450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Travel

Strikes in Italy to affect air travel, trains and local public transport in October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy airports face strike action on 24 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Ryanair seeks more flights for Rome Ciampino for Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport express train to run later at night

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy launches passport services in Rome post offices

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

New ÖBB Nightjet train links Rome with Munich and Vienna

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces nationwide train strike on Sunday 8 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces airline and airport strikes on 7 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -