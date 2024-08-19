23.6 C
News Transport

Rome shuts Furio Camillo metro station for works ahead of Jubilee Year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome carries out major works on Metro A amid push to complete projects in time for Jubilee Year 2025.

Rome has closed the Furio Camillo subway station on the Metro A line for renovation works, from 19 August until 7 November, ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

Subway trains will pass through Furio Camillo without stopping, with the city advising commuters to use either Ponte Lungo and Colli Albani stations or take the bus lines 590 and 671.

The renovation project was originally scheduled for next year but was brought forward in order to complete it in time for Jubilee Year when additional millions of visitors are set to arrive in Rome.

The capital's public transport network is undergoing a major upgrade ahead of the Giubileo, resulting in inevitable inconvenience to commuters and tourists.

One half of the A line, between Termini and Battistini, is closed for mainenance works until 25 August, with two key Metro A stations undergoing also getting a facelift.

Ottaviano near the Vatican will reopen on 9 September while the central Spagna station at the Spanish Steps will not reopen until 3 October.

The entire Metro A line continues to close early for maintenance works, at 21.00 from Sunday until Thursday. On these days the subway route is served with extra buses after 21.00. Metro A stays open until 01.30 on Friday and Saturday nights.

Meanwhile Rome's tram lines are currently either completely or partially replaced with buses, to facilitate a major redevelopment of the Porta Maggiore tram depot ahead of Jubilee Year.

The city's entire network of trams will be served by buses from 16 September until 3 November, with works scheduled to conclude in early December when all tram lines resume normal service.

Furio Camillo, 00181 Roma RM, Italy

