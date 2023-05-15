20.4 C
News Transport

Rome's Ponte di Ferro to close for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Landmark Rome bridge to stay open for city buses for duration of works.

Rome's Ponte dell'Industria, better known as Ponte di Ferro, is to close to traffic for around 14 months to allow for works to be carried out ahead of the Jubilee 2025.

The landmark bridge, which was damaged in a fire in October 2021, will remain open for buses for the duration of the works and a pedestrian walkway will be installed.

The €7 million project is set to begin in July and finish in October 2024 when traffic can once again cross the bridge linking the Ostiense and Marconi districts.

The exterior of the 160-year-old structure was damaged by fire on the night of 2-3 October 2021, resulting in its closure for 70 days and causing significant traffic problems in the area.

Ponte di Ferro on 3 October 2021, the morning after the fire.

 

A brief history of Ponte di Ferro

The 130m-long bridge was built between 1862 and 1863 by a Belgian company to link the railway line of Civitavecchia to Roma Termini railway station.

The structural work was completed in England, with the bridge moved in sections to Rome where it was mounted.

In 1911, with the opening of the new station of Trastevere, the railway line was moved to the new Ponte S. Paolo, further upstream. 

Photos Wanted in Rome

