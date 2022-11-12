Rome's Museum of Illusions, where nothing is as it seems

Science meets fun at the Museo delle Ilusioni in Rome.

Rome's newest museum, the Museo delle Illusioni or Museum of Illusions, opened to the public for the first time on Saturday 12 November.

The new museum, located on Via Merulana not far from the capital's central Termini station, is hailed as an interactive, immersive and fun experience for all ages.

The Museum of Illusions lives up to its name, offering visitors around 70 mind-bending visual, sensory and educational experiences through a series of rooms and installations.

Museo delle Illusioni

Over the course of about an hour, visitors to the museum are allowed to interact, experiment and take photographs of the various optical illusions.

The experiences on offer include the Infinity Room and its never-ending reflections; the Anti-Gravity Room where it is unclear whether the floors are level or sloped; the Ames Room turns visitors into miniature and giant versions of themselves; visitors can also see themselves through the prism of a giant Kaleidoscope; while the Vortex Tunnel promises to leave visitors with their heads spinning.

Museo delle Illusioni. Photo ANSA.

Rome's Museo delle Illusioni, the 38th of its kind in the world and second in Italy after Milan, is open without reservations on the weekend of 12-13 November, after which online booking is recommended.

The museum is open Monday to Thursday 10.00-20.30 (last entry 19.30) and Friday to Sunday from 10.00-21.00 (last entry 20.00). At weekends and public holidays entry booked online is mandatory.

Tickets cost €18, children 6-15 €12, children under 5 free entry. For full details see museum website. Cover photo Tuttosport.