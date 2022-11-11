21.6 C
News Street Art

Rome unveils mural for Ennio Morricone

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Lucamaleonte creates latest Rome mural for AS Roma.

Rome paid tribute to the celebrated Italian composer Ennio Morricone with a large-scale mural on what would have been the maestro's 94th birthday.

The mural dedicated to Morricone was painted on the facade of a social-housing building in Tor Marancia, a neighbhourhood already well known for its street art.

The tribute to the maestro was organised by AS Roma football club, of which Morricone was a keen supporter, and the Lazio region.

The mural, unveiled on Thursday 11 November, is located in Piazza Lorenzo Lotto and was painted by Rome street artist Lucamaleonte.

It is the latest in a series of murals around Rome - all painted by Lucamaleonte and commissioned by AS Roma - dedicated to well known Roman figures including Alberto Sordi, Gigi Proietti, Lando Fiorini, Anna Magnani and Sergio Leone.

General Info

Address Piazza Lorenzo Lotto, 00147 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

