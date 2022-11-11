Rome unveils mural for Ennio Morricone

Lucamaleonte creates latest Rome mural for AS Roma.

Rome paid tribute to the celebrated Italian composer Ennio Morricone with a large-scale mural on what would have been the maestro's 94th birthday.

The mural dedicated to Morricone was painted on the facade of a social-housing building in Tor Marancia, a neighbhourhood already well known for its street art.

The tribute to the maestro was organised by AS Roma football club, of which Morricone was a keen supporter, and the Lazio region.

Dall’AS Roma alla città di Roma. Dai tifosi romanisti a un grande romanista: inaugurato il murale dedicato a Ennio Morricone #ASRoma @SociosItalia pic.twitter.com/2r7TLd9Cfl — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) November 10, 2022

The mural, unveiled on Thursday 11 November, is located in Piazza Lorenzo Lotto and was painted by Rome street artist Lucamaleonte.

It is the latest in a series of murals around Rome - all painted by Lucamaleonte and commissioned by AS Roma - dedicated to well known Roman figures including Alberto Sordi, Gigi Proietti, Lando Fiorini, Anna Magnani and Sergio Leone.

Photo SkyTgcom