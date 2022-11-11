Lucamaleonte creates latest Rome mural for AS Roma.
Rome paid tribute to the celebrated Italian composer Ennio Morricone with a large-scale mural on what would have been the maestro's 94th birthday.
The mural dedicated to Morricone was painted on the facade of a social-housing building in Tor Marancia, a neighbhourhood already well known for its street art.
The tribute to the maestro was organised by AS Roma football club, of which Morricone was a keen supporter, and the Lazio region.
Dall’AS Roma alla città di Roma. Dai tifosi romanisti a un grande romanista: inaugurato il murale dedicato a Ennio Morricone #ASRoma @SociosItalia pic.twitter.com/2r7TLd9Cfl
— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) November 10, 2022
The mural, unveiled on Thursday 11 November, is located in Piazza Lorenzo Lotto and was painted by Rome street artist Lucamaleonte.
It is the latest in a series of murals around Rome - all painted by Lucamaleonte and commissioned by AS Roma - dedicated to well known Roman figures including Alberto Sordi, Gigi Proietti, Lando Fiorini, Anna Magnani and Sergio Leone.
Photo SkyTgcom
General Info
View on Map
Rome unveils mural for Ennio Morricone
Piazza Lorenzo Lotto, 00147 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Mathematics Teaching position at Ambrit International School - TEMPORARY
Seeking Primary Teacher in Viterbo - IMMEDIATE START
2-bedroom spacious flat near Piazza Navona
English Mother Tongue Teachers