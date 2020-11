Alice Pasquini paints mural project at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Rome street artist Alice Pasquini has created two new murals in the grounds of the Gemelli hospital in the capital.

Pasquini's murals are part of the Diciamo insieme Grazie (Let's say thank you together) project, promoted by the Lazio region.

Photos Alice Pasquini

The initiative involved street artists from all over Italy being commissioned to decorate 12 medical facilities in Lazio with images giving thanks to healthcare workers for their efforts in the fight against covid-19

Pasquini's work consists of two walls which, as the artist explains, "are separated, at a safe distance, but communicate with each other thanks to the gesture of a little girl who gives a flower to a resting doctor."

Photo Alice Pasquini