Italy street artist covers No Vax slogans with food murals

Verona anti-fascist street artist covers up No Vax graffiti.

An Italian street artist famed for transforming swastikas and racist scrawls into colourful depictions of food has begun covering up No Vax graffiti too.

The 39-year-old artist from Verona, known as Cibo (the Italian word for food), says of his new artistic mission: "It's called civic sense."

For over a decade Cibo, whose real name is Pier Paolo Spinazzè, has obscured swastikas and messages of racism and hate into "delicious things to eat", including cupcakes, pizza, fruit and sausages.

With a following of 370,000 on Instagram, Cibo is frequently tipped off by people asking him to "clean up" swastikas and other offensive material, both in Verona and other cities in Italy.

Cibo, recognisable by his trademark straw hat, began his artistic career in 2008 after one of his university friends was killed by a group of neo-fascists.

Over the years he has been on the receiving end of threats, most recently from anti-vaxxers, but has vowed to continue his work regardless.

His latest video on social media shows him covering an anti-vaccine message with apples, alongside the caption: "An apple a day keeps no vax away".

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76310
Previous article Covid: Italy police not happy with pink masks

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome street art highlights violence against women in Italy
Street Art

Rome street art highlights violence against women in Italy

French street artist offers peek into Rome's Palazzo Farnese
Street Art

French street artist offers peek into Rome's Palazzo Farnese

Rome unveils Alberto Sordi mural in Garbatella
Street Art

Rome unveils Alberto Sordi mural in Garbatella

Rome park and mural dedicated to Roman actress Anna Magnani
Street Art

Rome park and mural dedicated to Roman actress Anna Magnani

Bobby Sands mural to be unveiled in Rome
Street Art

Bobby Sands mural to be unveiled in Rome

Street art in Rome
Street Art

Street art in Rome

Covid-19: Rome street art gives thanks to doctors
Street Art

Covid-19: Rome street art gives thanks to doctors

Rome remembers Gigi Proietti with street art
Street Art

Rome remembers Gigi Proietti with street art

Rome: social distancing street art by Maupal
Street Art

Rome: social distancing street art by Maupal

Rome street artist defaces Roman aqueduct
Street Art

Rome street artist defaces Roman aqueduct

Alice Pasquini street art at Farnesina in Rome
Street Art

Alice Pasquini street art at Farnesina in Rome

Interview with Rome street artist Diavù
Street Art

Interview with Rome street artist Diavù

Mile of Murals in Rome
Street Art

Mile of Murals in Rome

Salvini mocked in Rome street art
Street Art

Salvini mocked in Rome street art

Leonardo da Vinci street art in Rome
Street Art

Leonardo da Vinci street art in Rome