Street art in Rome

The M.A.G.R. (Museo Abusivo Gestito dai Rom), a project by French street artist Seth is located in a former soap factory on Via Antonio Avogadro, opposite Ostiense's landmark Gasometro. For details see website.
Museo dell’Altro e dell’Altrove di Metropoliz
This former meat factory in the outskirts of Rome is now a street art museum as well as being home to some 200 squatters, many of them migrants. The Museo dell’Altro e dell’Altrove di Metropoliz, or MAAM, is only open on Saturdays, and features the work of more than 300 artists including Eduardo Kobra, Gio Pistone, Sten&Lex and Diamond. For details see MAAM Facebook page. Via Prenestina 913.
Welcome to Rebibbia by Zerocalcare. Metro B station.
S. Basilio
SanBa features large-scale works on the facades of social-housing blocks in the disadvantaged north-east suburb of S. Basilio near Rebibbia. The regeneration project includes works by Italian artists Agostino Iacurci, Hitnes and Blu alongside Spain's Liqen. Via Maiolati, Via Osimo, Via Recanati, Via Arcevia, Via Treia.
S. Giovanni
Totti mural by Lucamaleonte. Via Apulia corner of Via Farsalo.
It’s a New Day by Alice Pasquini. Via Anton Ludovico.
S. Lorenzo
Alice Pasquini. Via dei Sabelli.
Feminicide mural by Elisa Caracciolo. Via Dei Sardi.
Borondo. Via dei Volsci 159.
Zero infinito by Agostino Iacurci on the Istituto Superiore di Vittorio Lattanzio. Via Aquilonia.
S. Pietro
Uma Cabra by Bordalo II. Stazione di S. Pietro, Clivo di Monte del Gallo.