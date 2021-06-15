Rome unveils Alberto Sordi mural in Garbatella

Roma Cares celebrates Alberto Sordi 101 years after his birth.

Alberto Sordi, the much-loved Roman actor, has been immortalised in a new mural in his native city on what would have been his 101st birthday.

The giant homage to Sordi, who died in 2003, is located in the city's Garbatella district and was organised by Roma Cares, a charitable foundation of the football team AS Roma.

The mural was unveiled on Via Ignazio Persico along with a plaque on Via Fausto Vettor 34 where Sordi lived as a child.

The work was painted by Lucamaleonte, one of Rome's leading street artists, with the support of the social housing body ATER and the Lazio region.

The mural sees Sordi in one of his most acclaimed roles, from Il Marchese del Grillo, the classic 1981 film in which he played the title role.

Lucamaleonte has collaborated before with Roma Cares by creating murals in honour of cinema icon Anna Magnani and stage legend Gigi Proietti.

For more details about the Sordi mural see AS Roma website.