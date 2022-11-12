Italy makes rugby history with win over Australia

Azzurri stun with first ever victory over Wallabies.

Italy's rugby team made sporting history by defeating Australia 28-27 in the Autumn Nations Series at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence on Saturday.

It was the first ever win over the Wallabies by the Italian rugby team whose coach is New Zealander Kieran Crowley.

Ange Capuozzo scored two tries, Pierre Bruno scored one, with the remaining 13 points in the historic result kicked by Edoardo Padovani and Tommaso Allan.